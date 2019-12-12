Tioga County 7 year old diagnosed with rare tumor

TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y (WETM)- Last June, 7-year-old Leah of Tioga County was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive bone cyst that occurs in fewer than one in one-hundred-thousand people.

Leah began feeling back pain last February and after multiple MRI and CT scans doctors confirmed the presence of a tumor on her lower spine.

A biopsy revealed that the tumor is benign, but still a very rare and aggressive form of an Aneurysmal Bone Cyst (ABC). As the tumor grows, Leah can be prone to fractures anywhere around the sacrum bone in her spine.

Doctors are planning on operating to remove the tumor and replace the sacrum bone with a bone graft or cement implant; however, because of her young age, there are limited hospitals that are able to operate on Leah.

As Leah and her mother, Kelly Neish, wait to hear about the location of the surgery, the Neish family is reaching out to the community through a Go-Fund-Me account to help with the cost of the surgery and to keep everyone updated on Leah’s condition.