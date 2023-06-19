TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — For the seventh time, Tioga County has announced an extension to its state of emergency in relation to the ending of Title 42, and preventing municipalities from housing migrants in the county.

The announcement was made Monday and will be in order for another five days until June 24. From there another announcement will be made whether to extend the order or end it.

Tioga County has extended the state of emergency every week since the ending of Title 42 on May 11. The order prevents municipalities within Tioga County from making agreements with people, businesses, or entities transferring migrants or asylum seekers to locations in the county.

The order prohibits hotels, motels, and other multi-dwelling locations from doing business with other counties for the purpose of taking in migrants or asylum seekers and giving them housing without a license granted by the county.

Violators of the order could be fined by the county, given a ticket, and found guilty of a misdemeanor.

This extension comes even after Tioga County was listed as one of 31 counties being sued by New York City for issuing the state of emergency declarations.