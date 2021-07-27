Tioga County Coroner responding to at least one deceased person; US Marshals task force involved in shooting

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – The Tioga County Coroner is responding to at least one deceased person in Gaines Township following a shooting incident involving a US Marshals task force.

The US Marshals service confirmed the shooting in Tioga County with 18 News on Tuesday afternoon. The Marshals Service says the “situation is fluid right now.”

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office says they are unable to comment on the current situation.

It’s currently unknown if the deceased is an officer or a suspect.

18 News has received viewer tips of a possible incident involving police in the area and a news crew is en route to the scene. We will have more information as it becomes available.