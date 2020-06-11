Tioga County Fair canceled in Wellsboro, per Police Association

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – The Tioga County Fair in Pennsylvania has been canceled, according to the Tioga County Fire Police Association.

There will be a cattle show in place of the annual fair, which was scheduled to take place from August 10-15 in Wellsboro.

The county fair’s website has not made any updates regarding the event’s future. Earlier this year the Fair Committee said they were “committed to having the 2020 Tioga County Fair August 10th through 15th, 2020, if possible. It is our intention to continue with planning the fair, but during this period of uncertainty, there are no guarantees.”

