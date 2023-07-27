TIOGA TWP, Pa. (WETM) — A Tioga County man has been confirmed dead after an accident involving him and an ATV on Monday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 79-year-old Gary C. Belz was confirmed dead at the scene of an accident on Mitchell Creek Road in Tioga Township on Monday, July 24, around 2:30 p.m.

Police say the crash happened after Belz was operating the ATV, a Polaris Ranger 700, north along the road before gradually traveling off the road for an unknown reason.

According to police, at some point, the ATV overturned, causing Belz to be partially ejected from the vehicle. The ATV came to a final resting point on its side off of the roadway.

Police say that Belz was not wearing a safety belt and sustained fatal injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene by the Tioga County Coroner.

An obituary for Belz can be found here.