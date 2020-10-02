Tioga County man shoots neighbors dogs, case turned over to District Attorney

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – The Tioga County District Attorney’s office is investigating the shooting of two German Shepards that were shot by a man after they crossed onto his property on French Hill Road.

On Sept. 27, a 48-year-old man saw two dogs running on his property and harassing fenced-in domestic white tail deer on the man’s property. State Police say the barking and running along the fence line caused the deer to become scared and erratic, causing them to injure themselves.

Because the deer were beginning to injure themselves and damage the fence, State Police say the man shot and killed both dogs and contacted State Police.

The dogs believed to a 61-year-old female neighbor, who was contacted.

