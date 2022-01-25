Tioga Downs Casino and Resort’s Sportsbook company Fan Duel is expanding in the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In New York State, sports are becoming a quick way to earn cash. Mobile sports betting apps have changed community members’ views of the current state of sports betting in the Twin Tiers.

Sportsbook companies were first introduced to the area in July 2019 by Tioga Downs Resort and Casino, adding Fan Duel to give sports fans more to look forward to soon.

“It’s the sports world. It’s growing in popularity and, now online sports betting in New York is becoming even more popular,” said Jim Weed, Director of Marketing, Tioga Downs Casino and Resort

When the New York State Gaming Commission approved mobile sports betting, sportsbook apps like Caesars, Draftkings, Fanduel, and Rush Street Interactive got in on the action accepting wagers that allow sports fans to bet on their favorite games at home.

Since January 8, 2022, when mobile sports betting first launched, several sportsbooks companies have paid the state more than 24 million in tax revenue.

“It’s going to put a lot of money back into the community. It will be a much-needed boost,” said Weed

The Fan Duel sports betting station has attracted more people to the Tioga Downs Casino and Resort.

“Some people may not be big sports fans. And some people might not necessarily be fans of casino slots or tables,” said Weed

The four sports betting services have seen more than 600 million dollars in bets placed since it started this year.