Tioga Downs closing due to coronavirus

Nichols, N.Y. (WETM) – Tioga Downs and Vernon Downs will close as of 6 p.m. on Monday, March 16, tentatively through the end of the month due to the coronavirus.

Management at Tioga Downs and Vernon Downs has been monitoring the news of coronavirus as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) and have decided that this is the best step for the safety of both communities. The highest priority is the safety and health of patrons, employees, and the community.

During closure, Tioga and Vernon Downs staff will do their best to keep the public updated and answer questions via their websites (Tiogadowns.com and Vernondowns.com) and Facebook pages. If the casinos decide to open sooner or feel it is necessary to extend this temporary suspension, information will be shared on these platforms as soon as possible.

“As we prepare and navigate through this uncertain time, we will continue to follow guidance from the CDC, WHO and other medical and government authorities. We also encourage people to follow guidance from the CDC and the WHO, as there is a lot we can do to help prevent the spread of this virus,” said Owner Jeff Gural. “We will continue to support any efforts that will protect the health and well-being of our communities.”

We want to thank all our patrons, followers and employees for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Please continue to stay safe, and we look forward to seeing you all soon.