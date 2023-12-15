TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — A Tioga man is in police custody after a threatening post online towards a school sparked a quick response from school and law enforcement officials late Thursday.

According to a release by Pennsylvania State Police, 35-year-old Ryan Cuneo was found and arrested in Mansfield and has been charged with felony terrorist threats.

The arrest comes following a Facebook post on Thursday when state police were contacted by Principal William Butterfield of the Williamson Jr/Sr High School in Lawrence Township.

Police say that the Facebook post, written by Cuneo, caused alarm when he directed threats towards individuals at Williamson High School.

Police began investigating the incident while officials from the Northern Tioga School District contacted parents and staff about the threat.

A statement sent out from Superintendent Kristopher Kaufman Thursday night warning of the threat reads in part, “Thanks to the awareness of members of our community, we were notified quickly of the post which allowed us to reach out immediately to law enforcement,” he said, “While the post has been removed, we take the nature of the post very seriously and are grateful for the response from law enforcement to help ensure our schools are safe,” he said.

Kaufman added that the situation was handled and that the school would be able to open safely on Friday.

Following Cuneo’s arrest, police say that he admitted to making the post and said he did it because of his frustration with someone making referrals to Children and Youth Services about his family.

Cuneo was moved to the Tioga County Jail to be processed and seen by a judge.