Tioga man found not guilty of homicide in 2020 shooting

TIOGA, Pa. (WETM) – A Tioga County man has been found guilty of reckless endangerment and not guilty of murder in connection to a shooting that happened almost two years ago, according to court documents.

Lewis Nagy, 35, was on trial last week, facing charges of Criminal Homicide, Attempted Criminal Homicide, Assault and Reckless Endangerment. The trial was in connection to a May 2020 shooting in which Nagy shot Matthew McNeil of Lindley, NY in the back with a .410 shotgun.

On Friday February 11, 2022, Nagy was found guilty of Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Making Terroristic Threats. He was found not guilty of Aggravated Assault, Criminal Homicide, Criminal Attempted Homicide and Simple Assault, according to court records.

According to First News Now, McNeill and three other people drove to Hagy’s home in Farmington Township early in the morning on May 6, 2020 to confront him about an ATV he had sold Nagy the day before. FNN reported that the ATV was found to be stolen, and Nagy allegedly threatened to shoot and kill McNeill.

McNeill was shot in the back and later flown to Robert Packer Hospital in critical condition, according to Guthrie officials. He died on May 10, according to his obituary. FNN reported the cause of death to be due to a pulmonary embolism caused by deep vein thrombosis, unrelated to the gunshot wound. However, 18 News has not confirmed this.

Nagy’s sentencing is scheduled for May 2, 2022.