Tips for safely walking on sidewalks with piles of snow

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The winter storms that struck New York State in the past few weeks have not only caused road dangers, but sidewalk dangers as well. Piles of snow and ice brushed up against the sides of roads have made some sidewalks across the Twin Tiers difficult for pedestrians to access.

While walking on the sides of roadways is easier in this scenario, it can also be dangerous on major town roads with oncoming traffic. The dangers increase even more at night when it gets darker and harder to see.

Traffic Bureau Sergeant Frank Hillman of the Elmira Police Department offers useful safety tips for residents who need to walk on the roadways. When walking during the daytime, pedestrians are legally required to walk on the left shoulder of the roadway when facing oncoming traffic. During the nighttime, residents are asked to wear a type of bright and reflective clothing. Most safety gear will reflect brightly when struck by any type of bright light, including headlights. A flashlight can also work as long as it is waved back and forth.

The Traffic Bureau also strongly recommends residents clear their properties of any snow or ice so pedestrians can travel safely. Crews across the Twin Tiers are still cleaning up major public areas after last week’s snowstorm.

Clearing roads and sidewalks of snow and ice could be much easier this week as warmer weather finally kicks in. Above freezing temperatures will very likely help melt the snow and make the ice easier to chip off.