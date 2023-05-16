WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — After the potential relocation of undocumented migrants to other parts of the state was announced last week, Schuyler County has extended its local state of emergency.

The extension was made by Schuyler County Legislature Chair, Carl Blowers, after initiating the first order, lasting only five days, and extending the order for another five days. The order comes in response to New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ proposal to send asylum seekers to other parts of the state after Title 42 was ended.

According to Blowers, the order is to prohibit municipal programs from housing migrants or asylum seekers and to continue prohibiting any hotel, short-term rental, and motel in the county from entering into contracts to house them.

If municipal programs are found to be housing migrants or asylum seekers, they risk daily fines of up to $2,000 per migrant per day. The documents say that the Schuyler County Sheriff is authorized to issue appearance tickets for any violation and the County Attorney may commence civil lawsuits against violators as well.

Schuyler County is stated to be the second least populous county in the state, with the release saying the county doesn’t have the resources to take in large numbers of people without the proper information and strategy that’ll best fit the county’s needs and maintain public safety.

The emergency order will be in effect for five days unless sooner modified, extended, or revoked.