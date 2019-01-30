Toasting and tasting event at the Radisson next weekend

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Fight those winter blues and join the Catholic Charities of Steuben County at their annual Toastings & Tastings event where you can have fun enjoying local beers and wines, along with other beverages from around the world, all while supporting a great cause.

We were joined by Johanna Gigliotti, a Volunteer Committee Member of the Catholic Charities of Steuben County.

The event will be held Friday, Feb. 8, at the Radisson Hotel in Corning, from 5-7:30 p.m.

Along with the wine and beer tastings, there will also be distillery tastings, Connors Mercantile Sweet Shop chocolate samplings, and plenty of hors d’oeuvres.

Over 75 silent auction items will also be given away during the event, including gift cards, wine, and cooking items, with all proceeds going towards the Catholic Charities of Steuben County and their cause.

Tickets are only $30 if you order ahead of time and $35 at the door, the day of the event.

You can purchase your tickets online here or at one of these locations: