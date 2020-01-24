TODAY’S MORNING MINUTE: January 24, 2020

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Republican Congressman Tom Reed visiting the Schuyler office for the aging to speak with caregivers in the area yesterday.

Everyone took a turn to communicate to their representative about the struggles they face taking care of their loved ones.

The congressman brought up the credit for the caring act that he is pushing to get passed on the federal level. The credit for the caring act is a 3-thousand-dollar tax credit for family caregivers.

Reed says with the gridlock in d-c he’s not sure when this act will get through the system but the support from AARP will be beneficial.

The Baby Cafe is re-opening this morning at its new location in the East Corning Medical Office Building Conference Room. The café will be open from 9-11 every Friday morning.

It offers moms and their children a chance to socialize, get free breastfeeding help, and receive free snacks, diapers, and charm bracelets.

The baby café is sponsored by the Steuben county public health department, pro-action WIC, and healthy families Steuben. Café-attendees do not need to be patients of Guthrie services.

New York Assemblyman Brian Kolb is pleading not guilty at a court appearance for DWI charges yesterday. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated on New Year’s Eve.

According to police, Kolb blew twice the legal limit on a breathalyzer test. He was driving his state-owned SUV when it slid into a ditch at the end of his driveway. Since then, Kolb has stepped down as minority leader of the New York State Assembly, but not as a member of the assembly.