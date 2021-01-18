‘Together We Dine’ Goes Virtual

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Every year on the third Monday in January, millions of Americans celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

In Elmira, the Economic Opportunity Program honors his legacy with an annual ‘Together We Dine’ community dinner.

Today, the dinner has gone virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

EOP staff and community volunteers served 825 meals in total to those in need through delivery and drive-through services.

This is in observance of the “a day on! not a day off!” Martin Luther King, Jr. day of service.

Depending on the status of Covid-19 social distancing guidelines, we will be prepared to change forward and offer several options: the virtual, in-person, delivery and curbside feeding. They are committed to continuing to address food insecurity while they continue to build community.

Currently, the EOP provides about 175 Curbside meals, breakfast(8 am-10 am) and dinner (4 pm-6 pm) Monday through Friday.