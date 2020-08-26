Brick thrown through the window of Rep. Reed’s Corning office

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Representative Tom Reed held a press conference Wednesday afternoon at his Corning campaign office after a brick was thrown through a window overnight.

Reed was joined by his family, Corning Mayor Bill Boland, State Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, and a small group of supporters outside of his office where the brick was thrown around 1:30 a.m. on Wedesnday.

“This type of violence is completely unacceptable,” said Reed, “to the coward who did this… this will not deter us.”

The Congressman says that Corning Police are investigating the vandalism.

No campaign staffers were inside the building and no one was hurt by the brick or broken glass.















“I will never understand what I’m seeing across the country in regards to people thinking that violence is the solution to our problems in America and to see it happen right here in our hometown, the place that my wife and I live and have raised our son and our daughter is something that I never thought we would experience.”

Stay with 18 News as this story develops and we continue to bring you the latest on air and online.