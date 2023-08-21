ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tompkins County Library has announced a planned closure to update the buildings heating, ventilation and cooling system in September.

Beginning on Friday, Sept. 15, the library will be closed to update the HVAC system. The project will conclude on Monday, Oct. 2, with the library planning to reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Updates will be provided regarding the closure, including any delays in the project, on the library’s website.

Library staff would like patrons of the library to be aware of the following:

Due dates will be adjusted automatically—the library is fine free

Book drops will remain open for returns

Holds and interlibrary loan pickup will be paused and will resume when the library reopens

Digital resources including Libby, Hoopla and Kanopy are available 24/7 (more information regarding digital services can be found at www.tcpl.org/books-movies-more/download-and-stream)

Fall Sundays have been adjusted for the closure and will run from Oct. 8 through Dec. 3

According to the library, the HVAC project will make the library facility greener and more efficient by updating controls, chillers, boilers, air handlers and ventilation fans. These changes are said to help reduce the library’s carbon footprint and support Tompkins County’s green goals for a sustainable future.

During this closure, library staff will have the opportunity for strong professional development offsite. Topics that will be covered will include sexual harassment prevention, programming philosophy and identifying community needs, in addition to connecting with libraries at Ithaca College and Cornell University.

Patrons are encouraged to visit member libraries throughout Tompkins County and the Finger Lakes Library System for the duration of the closure.

For more information about the closure, please visit www.tcpl.org/hvac-closure-2023.