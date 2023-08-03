ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Newfield man is dead after a motorcycle accident in the Town of Erwin involving a group of deer, New York State Police confirm.

According to police, 70-year-old Joseph M. Hollander of Newfield died after an accident on state Route 417 around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Police say that Hollander was riding his motorcycle westbound near the intersection of Beartown Road when a group of deer entered the roadway.

Hollander attempted to evade the deer but was unable to, resulting in him striking one of the animals with his vehicle.

Police say Hollander was ejected from the bike after the hit. Emergency crews responded and Hollander was taken by helicopter to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania where he later died from his injuries.