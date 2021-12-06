Tompkins County woman arrested for stealing over $1M from local business

GROTON, N.Y. (WETM) – After a year of investigation, a Tompkins County woman has been arrested for stealing one million dollars and trying to cover it up, according to State Police.

Jeanne Parr, 53, was arrested on December 6 after a year-long investigation by New York State Police.

NYSP said the owner of JD Ferro Roofing in Cortland first reported that Parr had been stealing money from the company for several years. The investigation discovered that she had stolen more than one million dollars from the roofing company and falsified business records in an attempt to cover up the theft.

Parr was charged with first-degree Grand Larceny (a class-B felony) and first-degree Falsifying Business Records (a class-E felony).

She was transported to the Cortland County Jail awaiting Centralized Arraignment.