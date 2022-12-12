NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Catholic Charities of Tompkins-Tioga said it may need to suspend its services during a search for a new location after the Town of Nichols raised rent by almost 175%.

In 2019, CCTT signed a five-year lease with the Town of Nichols to operate at 139 Roki Boulevard, a building owned by the Town. CCTT had been paying $17,712 for rent each year. The organization has been leasing rooms at the building for the past 10 years.

However, the non-profit said that the Town of Nichols announced in late November that rent will be raised by 2.73 times to $48,352 per year. CCTT said it was only made aware of the rent increase on November 30, 2022, after its 2023 budget was finalized.

The non-profit also said that it and Tioga Downs are the only two tenants paying rent for the Roki Blvd. building, as the other tenants are Town of Nichols and Tioga County offices. The building also has no mortgage, with the only maintenance costs being insurance, utilities, and grounds work, according to CCTT.

As a result of the rent price hike, CCTT said it may need to suspend services while it finds a new location.

18 News has reached out to the Town of Nichols for comment and is waiting to hear back.

CCTT said it provides free meals, pantry staples, and clothes to people in Nichols, Barton, Waverly, and Owego out of the Roki Blvd. office. The non-profit encouraged community members to attend the Dec. 13 Town Board Meeting in Room 8 at the Roki Blvd. building.