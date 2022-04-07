TWIN TIERS (WETM) – Dr. Coleman’s Twenty-Seventh Political Pundit Night is Tonight. The event will be live-streamed from seven till nine, exclusively on MyTwinTiers.com. and will include two panels. The subject is Blockbuster Issues in America and the Twin Tiers. This pundit night is dedicated to the memory of Ruth Young, a progressive political activist and community leader who recently passed. Ruth Young was a regular pundit night panelist and made appearances on the “Coleman and Company” program on MyTwinTiers.com.

The first thirty minutes will feature a small panel of journalists who will provide a journalistic perspective on the press and major issues. This panel will include:

Jeff Murray, Veteran Print Journalist, Elmira Star-Gazette, USA Today Network,

Tom Seem, Veteran Network Television News Producer,

Joe Salzone, News Director and Anchor, WHCU Radio, Ithaca, New York,

Zach Wheeler, News Director and Anchor, WETM Television, Elmira.

The next ninety minutes will feature a larger panel where participants will discuss and debate blockbuster issues and topics, such as Ukraine, second amendment rights, inflation, crime, abortion, immigration, and critical race theory. Panelists for this panel will include:

Georgia Verdier–Elmira-Corning NAACP President,

Dan Mandell–Elmira Mayor,

Tom Santulli–Political Commentator and Former Chemung County Executive,

Rodney Strange–Member and Majority Leader of the Chemung County Legislator,

Jerome Emanuel–Local Businessman, Community Leader,

Ken Miller–Former member, Chemung County Legislature,

Pastor Kale Mann–Faith Temple Community Church, Elmira,

Susan BetzJitomir–Attorney, Political Analyst, and Pastor,

Astra Titus–Attorney and Social Worker,

Dr. Richard Dozier–Author, Commentator, and former Corning Community College Vice President,

Deborah Lynch–Member, New York State Democratic Committee.

The Reverend Lorri Thornton, Pastor, Friendship Baptist Church, Corning, NY, will give the invocation and benediction. Dr. Stephen Coleman–the founder and creator of Political Pundit Night–will moderate. Dr. Coleman holds a Ph.D. in political science and a master’s degree in journalism–both from Boston University.