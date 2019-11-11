13- year old Broadway star dies from asthma attack

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM)- Broadway is mourning the death of 13-year-old actress Laurel Griggs.

Griggs’ father says she died last week after having an asthma attack. She made her Broadway debut at 6 years old in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” performing alongside Scarlett Johansson.

Trouble breathing or asthma is such a common trait in the united states about 25 million Americans suffer from this disease, you may have family or friends that suffer from it.

Here at 18 News we spoke to a Guthrie specialist about asthma, as he discussed everything from what causes asthma and what the symptoms are.

