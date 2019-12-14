27th Annual Village Christmas in Watkins Glen was a success

WATKINS GLEN. N.Y. (WETM) – The 27th Annual Village Christmas kicked off tonight at North Franklin Street.

Despite the rainy weather, the turnout drew in a great crowd. Community members joined in to enjoy music, cookie decorating and taking pictures with Santa.

Parade floats and participants were judged in 4 categories, as follows, and these are also the winners of each category:

Most Christmas Spirit: Girl Scout Unit 439. Best 12 Days of Christmas Decorated Fire Truck: Montour Falls Fire Department. Best 12 Days of Christmas Theme: Beaver Dams Fire Department. Judges’ Choice: Richtmyer Antique Tractor

There were many generous sponsors that helped create the 27th Annual Village Christmas, including: