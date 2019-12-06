4th Annual ‘Bowl for our Children’ event to take place

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The fourth annual ‘Bowl for our Children’ event will take place Saturday, December 14 at Crystal Lanes in Corning New York.

The goal is to help children and families who have been victims of abuse. They provide a team response, knowledge, support, and resources from an extraordinary partnership of community professionals, and maximizing efforts to prevent abuse in the community.

Registration starts at 11:30 a.m. Bowling starts at 12:00 p.m.

