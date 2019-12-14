4th Annual ‘Bowl for our Children’ event brings children and family closer

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – The fourth annual ‘Bowl for our Children’ event took place at Crystal Lanes in Corning, New York.

The goal is to help children and families who have been victims of abuse. They provide a team response, knowledge, support, and resources from an extraordinary partnership of community professionals, and maximizing efforts to prevent abuse in the community.

“This is a really special event,” said Child Advocacy Center Director Tina Herron. “This is our fourth year. We raise money for our local children’s families into have been victims of abuse,” continued O’ Herron.

“Red Lobster is very supportive of children,” said Red Lobster’s Miquelle Fountain. “We really appreciate the opportunity to fight against a tragic situation,” continued Fountain.

Registration began at 11:30 a.m. Bowling started at 12:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.