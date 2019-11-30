9 television stations across 5 states to be sold for $59.2M

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An expanding television group is buying nine stations in six smaller markets.

Standard Media Group of Nashville, Tennessee says it will buy stations in Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi, New York and Tennessee for $59.2 million.

From Waypoint Media, Standard is buying Fox and NBC affiliate WGBC-TV in Meridian, Mississippi; Fox affiliate WHPM-LD in Hattiesburg, Mississippi; NBC affiliate WNBJ-LD in Jackson, Tennessee; Fox and CBS affiliate KJNB-LD in Jonesboro, Arkansas; and Fox and NBC affiliate WPBI-LD plus ABC affiliate WPBY-LD in Lafayette Indiana.

From Vision Communications, Standard is buying Fox affiliate WYDC-TV and MyNet affiliate WJKP-TV in Corning, New York.

The sale also includes news production operations in Little Rock, Arkansas, and 15 radio stations in Indiana and New York.

The sale is projected to close in early 2020, pending regulatory approvals.