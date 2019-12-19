A local family receives a car through the NABC Recycled Rides Program

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Christmas came early for a local family in the Twin Tiers.

The family received a newly refurbished 2012 Chrystler 200 donated to the Greater Southern Tier Boces Cooper campus by Geico. It was part of the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides Program.

The Auto Body Repair and Automotive Technology Classes at the GST Boces worked together to repair the car starting in September 2018.

Brian McDonnell, Auto Body instructor at GST Boces spoke on what it was like for his students to see this project from start to finish.

“It’s been an amazing experience for us to do and fixing cars on a day to day basis and to see from start to finish it’s not that much of a shock but this is a whole new level of excitement for our students and program and for the family as well,” McDonnell said.

The family has been through health scares. The couple’s oldest child, Noah, had to be flown to Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital at only two weeks old to receive a liver transplant. If he did not receive the transplant, the doctors said he would only have three days to live. Then Noah’s aunt donated 25 percent of her liver for her nephew to live.

Today, Noah is a healthy boy but has to continue medical treatments to keep up with his transplant and to ensure he stays healthy.

Laura Rossman, CEO of Pro Action of Steuben and Yates, Inc. has been working with the family and knows the family personally.

“For us, when you see a family working hard, doing all the right things, Dad is working full time with two young children and one has a medical condition that takes them out of the area and need reliable transportation,” Rossman said. “And mom having to stay home cause of the medical needs, you know that is the right family to help.”

Along with the car, Margeson Insurance gave the family a check for a year’s worth of insurance payments. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department also donated a car seat for their youngest daughter through their Child Car Seat Program.

Several local businesses contributing to this project included T&R Towing and Service Centers, Jaynes Used Auto Parts, Dunning’s NAPA Auto Parts, Liquidz Autobody Supply, LKQ Corporations, Firestone, Margeson INsurance, BFTP Limited, Elmira Auto Paint, Hartman Electric, Castle Cleaning Products, and Smith’s Laser Car Wash, along with individual donors.