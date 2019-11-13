AKA brings the Rochester Regional Health Mobile Mammography Center to Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Mobile Mammography Unit is scheduled for this coming Friday, November 15.

The registrations are currently low and they would like if you would continue to share this opportunity. This is to ensure that as many as possible can be served for free.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Omicron Nu Omega Chapter and Friendship Baptist Church are collaborating with the Rochester Regional Health’s Mobile Mammography Center to bring the unit to our community. The mobile medical unit features:

• A spacious mobile coach that provides high-quality mammograms in a comfortable and private environment.

• A female staff of certified technologists.

• Evaluation of results by a board-certified radiologist.

To schedule your mammogram on November 15 call: 585-922-pink (7465) or 1-833-922-pink (7465)

No insurance is necessary. All ar welcome.