Annual Tree Lighting Celebration at Wisner Park

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Annual Tree Lighting celebration took place Thursday evening at Wisner Park in Elmira. The event was put on by Elmira Downtown Development.

The community came out for a night full of fun and caroling ahead of the upcoming Holiday season. The festivity began at 5:30 p.m. and lasted until 7:00 p.m.

People who attended enjoyed hot cocoa, treats, and caroling from local groups and even the Elmira Enforcers.

“It’s just a great community event that hopefully people will go into our businesses afterwards, but it’s really just about community tonight,” said Jenn Herrick, Elmira Downtown Development.

This year they partnered with the Park Church, who provided cookies, hot cider, and coffee. The church also provided a warm space for the caroling groups to warm up before they sang.

“It’s our favorite event of the year, we love the tree lighting festival. And home fore the Holidays,” said Katie Boland, Event Manager for Elmira Downtown Development.

Santa Claus made an appearance to help light the tree and give a special gift to the children. All the children who visited Santa received a holiday book, donated by the Family Reading Partnership.