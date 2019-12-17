Arctic League raises over $141K, closes the big book

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Arctic League closed the big book for the 2019 season after collecting a record $141,968.26 for those in need this holiday season.

As per tradition, the Elmira Police Department’s PBA made the final donation of the season, contributing $2,500, equaling the largest contribution ever received from the PBA.

All additional contributions received by the Arctic League will go towards their 2020 campaign.

Arctic League President Michael Smith told supporters that several other charities in the Twin Tiers have not met their fundraising goals, and he encouraged residents to support those in need this holiday season.