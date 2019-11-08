Arctic League to open ‘Big Book’ next week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Arctic League will launch its 2019 Christmas campaign on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

It will take place at noon at Arctic League Headquarters, located at 249 West Clinton Street, Elmira.

Arctic League Board of Directors President Michael Smith will be accompanied by new board members Brian Hart and Bill Schrom.

In addition, the selected 2019 Arctic League Bell Ringer will be introduced.

President Smith will announce the campaign goal for 2019 and encourage the community to support the Arctic League as it has since its beginning more than 100 years ago in 1912.