Arctic League’s 12 days of packing comes to a close

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Arctic League’s packing is coming to a close tonight. They are expected to pack 120 bags.

Packing groups will be Elmira, Kiwanis Club, Elmira Wegmans, and United Baptist Church.

Bob Kramarik is one of the Board of Directors at the Arctic League. He is in charge of Christmas morning events such as getting chocolate for the volunteers, opening the doors, and organizing the breakfast that is put on by the Elmira American Legion after the toys are delivered by the volunteers.

Kramarick said they have packed for almost 3,000 children and over 1,400 families. Each night of packing, there are at least 50 people packing for those families.