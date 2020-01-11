Bath Fire Department issues 2019 Annual Report

BATH, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – The Bath Volunteer Fire Department held its annual meeting and summarized the year of 2019.

Their total number of alarms answered was 478.

Here is a breakdown:

43 were fires, 11 of them being structure fires and the balance of miscellaneous like brush, nuisance, rubbish.

135 Rescue and Emergency Medical Service which of those 71 were Motor Vehicle Accidents, 57 Medical Assist, 3 other type rescues.

78 Hazardous Conditions, gasoline spill, gas odor and leaks, carbon monoxide alarm.

127 False Alarms which vary from detector malfunctions, trips from cooking or steam, etc.

31 calls for wires down. These were the majority broken down by groups, but of course there were many others too numerous to list.

Aside from running regular calls our members have taken thousands of hours of training classes, Tuesday night drills every week and special drills on other nights and weekends.

Many fundraisers such as the monthly breakfast buffet, Bingo twice a month, the annual gun raffle and chicken BBQ’s helped the department.

A major accomplishment in 2019 was taking delivery of the new 110-foot Ladder Tower which replaced our 32-year-old Ladder Truck.

The truck committee made up of our own members gave up a lot of their own time to spec the needed requirements of the truck and go over the bid proposals over a year, prior to the build.

The truck was 2/3rd purchased with $671,000 State and Municipal Facilities grant Mayor von Hagn was able to secure with Senator O’Mara and Assemblymen Palmesano.

Another $29,000 went into purchasing a new patrol car.