Bath Police arrest three in drug bust

BATH, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – Bath Police arrest three in a drug bust.

The Village of Bath Police Department with the assistance of the Stueben County Sheriff’s Office and the Corning Police Department executed a no-knock search warrant on Friday, December 6 at 3:20 p.m. at 18 West Steuben Street Apartment in the Village of Bath.

The warrant resulted in cash, drug paraphernalia, and a sizable quantity of crystal methamphetamine recovered. As a result of the warrant, three people were arrested for Criminal Possession of a controlled substance in the Third Degree.

34 year – old Elizabeth A. Gee, of Bath, 26 year – old Tony A. Cole and 49 year – old John E. Corcoran of Bath were all charged.

Tony Cole was also charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled substance in the 7th degree as he found to be in possession of Cocaine.

Cole has 5 other class B felonies pending for drug sales and possession and has been released.

All three subjects were taken to the Centralized Arraignment Court and were released back into the community less than an hour later.