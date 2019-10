CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Drivers had to mooove over because of cattle on the loose on I-86 near the Campbell exit.

Though a viewer tip, 18 News were told about the cattle.

Another viewer called the 18 newsroom, saying there were signs warning drivers. The viewer also told us State Troopers were on the scene.

A viewer then submitted this picture on Facebook saying cattle were on the loose on the side of the highway.

New York State Police were not available for comment.