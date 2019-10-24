“Changing The Script” performance in Elmira

ELMIRA, (WETM) – The Self-Love Youth Project made their debut today at the Community Arts Building in Elmira. This is the 2nd Annual Self-Love Youth Project for Safezones and projectCAP.

The youth group performed Changing The Script, a play based on stories written and performed by local youth in the area. Changing the Script is produced and directed by the iconic Tim Collins. The play also received contributions from and featured ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.

This creative expression project is open to youth from grades 7-12 and allows for a safe and collaborative environment for young students.