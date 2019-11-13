Chemung County Sheriff issues wanted suspect alert

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a white male with brown hair that was at Kohl’s located on County Route 64, in the Town of Horseheads.

On November 8, 2019, between 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., the male pictured above is believed to be driving a blue Volkswagen. He is wanted for questioning relative to a larceny investigation.

Anyone with information, or believes they may know this gentleman, is asked to contact the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (607)737-2933.