The Christmas House spreads holiday cheer each season, family paramount

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – The Christmas House, located on Maple Avenue in Elmira, is celebrating its busiest time of year and welcoming all to its popular spot.

The “mom and pop” shop is a Queen Anne Victorian Mansion with a great deal of history and respect from the community.

To proud co-owner Mark Delgrosso, this is their best time of year and it’s a great way to bring people together. Delgrosso mentioned there is still some time to get last-minute gifts for your loved ones.

“It’s four days of shopping and counting,” said The Christmas House co-owner Mark Delgrosso. “Those of you who are procrastinating, we are here for the next four days,” continued Delgrosso.

Inside, there is a nothing short of a Christmas wonderland stockpiled with everything from small toy villages to ornaments.

For hours head to their website.