‘Christmas Magic’ event draws large crowd, families enjoy time together

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – Ernie Davis Community Center hosted ‘Christmas Magic’ event.

Families and their children had a good time to relax, kick back and enjoy a warm meal as the holiday season kicks into high gear.

To many, the holiday joy was paramount in uniting a community together.

“We have more than 400 kids registered today,” said Economic Opportunity Program Vice President Anita Lewis. “It’s the holidays and this is a great way to give gifts to the kids,” continued Lewis.

One youngster in attendance really enjoyed the afternoon as well.

“It’s the holidays,” said Tucker Sempler. “It’s truly a special time. Santa’s coming!” continued Sempler.

“We are able to connect with the community and enrich the lives of the families,” said Business Excellence Director Eric Biribuze.

