Community Arts of Elmira Presents a Double-Exhibition Celebration

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM -TV) – Community Arts of Elmira presented a Double-Exhibition celebration.

The event is from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m and free and open to the public.

Clemens and The Pen – Perspectives from The Porch at Quarry Farm, The Przygoda Gallery at Community Arts of Elmira

Clemens and The Pen – Perspectives from The Porch at Quarry Farm is an exhibition of visual art, fashion and poetry created by artists who participated in the inaugural Clemens and The Pen – Studio Session on The Porch at Quarry Farm, June 29, 2019. Regional artists, designers and poets include Satyavani Akula, Bridget Bossart van Otterloo, Joe Caparulo, Christopher Eldred, Matt Guagliardo, Lynne Rusinko, Laura Jaen Smith, Brent Stermer, Sam Somostrada, and Shannah Warwick. Clemens and The Pen: Studio on The Porch at Quarry Farm was an opportunity through Application to create art in a self-guided studio session, inspired by the Quarry Farm landscape, writings of Samuel L. Clemens, and/or lives of the Langdons and Clemens families.

During the two-hour studio, accepted applicants engaged in creative work, such as, but not limited to, writing, poetry, songwriting, sketching, drawing, painting, photography, film. Participants worked in self-directed, creative processes, using their own materials, such a journals, laptops and art supplies.

The final works of art resulting from Studio on The Porch are on display in Clemens and The Pen – Perspectives from The Porch at Quarry Farm, The Przygoda Gallery at Community Arts of Elmira. Clemens and The Pen and associated activities are original programs of Community Arts of Elmira. Community Arts of Elmira is most grateful to the participating artists who applied through application and to supporting partner the Elmira College Center for Mark Twain Studies, as well as to special guest City of Elmira Second District Councilperson Brent Stermer.

The Hidden The Community Room Gallery at Community Arts of Elmira

The Hidden depicts darker, mysterious and/or often unrevealed or misunderstood aspects of life and brings them to the surface through art.

Featured Artists J. Baker Tori Burdick Mike Clark Bailey Grossman Michael Houghton Diane Janowski Rich Page Bobby Roe 3 3 Pete Rosplock Jennifer Sekella Sam Somostrada