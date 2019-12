CORNING, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – Corning High School won the student food drive versus Horseheads High School.

According to the Corning-Painted Post Area School District’s Facebook page, between the two schools, over 10,000 items were collected for our food pantries.

Although Corning won the school competition, our real winners are each of our communities which will benefit from the food drives.