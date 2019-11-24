Crafting Identity highlights Tia Collection

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Arnot Museum in Elmira is host to “Crafting Identity” highlights” from the Tia collection.

The collection is a private collection from Sante Fe, New Mexico.

Artwork such as Pablo Picasso himself as well as forms of art featuring natural mixed media images are on display. The Tia collection is a two-part collaboration between the art museum in Elmira and the Rockwell Museum in Corning.



The art museum is host to highlights of the collection around the world. the collection runs through December 28th. It is free and open to the public.