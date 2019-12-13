Damian Sonsire announces run for Chemung County Court Judge

(WETM – TV) – Damian Sonsire announced his run for Chemung County Court Judge.

Sonsire is a prominent local attorney who served for nearly seventeen years as a Chemung County Assistant District Attorney, today launched his campaign for Chemung County Court Judge to replace current Chemung County Judge Christopher Baker who was elected to serve as a New York Supreme Court Justice last month. “I am running for County Court Judge to bring my many years of legal experience handling the most serious types of felony cases – murders, gun violence, drugs and many more – to deliver justice to the people of Chemung County and promote safety in our community,” Sonsire said. “I also have expensive experience in Family Court where I handle cases involving child abuse, neglect and worse. This is the type of serious, deep experience required of our next judge.”

Sonsire has the experience and background to serve the public from day one, said retired New York State Police Senior Investigator Bill Driscoll. According to Driscoll, who also served for many years as the Horseheads Village Judge, Sonsire “is the exact type of person we want to have on the bench. He is fair, exceptionally intelligent, and only interested in one thing – making sure each case produces the right result. Throughout my decades of service in law enforcement and as a judge, few attorneys have stood out above the rest.

Damian Sonsire is, hands down, one of them.” Sonsire was raised in Horseheads, New York. A graduate of Notre Dame High School and Elmira College, Sonsire left the area for law school and the start of his law career but was quickly drawn back to Chemung County. “I love this community,” said Sonsire. “It has always treated my family and I with such incredible and unconditional kindness. There is no other place I would want to work and raise my children.” Sonsire was hired to serve as an Assistant District Attorney for Chemung County in 2001. During his tenure at the District Attorney’s Office Sonsire handled serious felony criminal prosecutions and was lead counsel in several high-profile trials. “Those experiences provided me with the opportunity to work closely with local law enforcement and agencies that are dedicated to helping crime victims, instilling a deep level of respect in me for everyone who plays a role in helping to keep our community safe,” Sonsire said.

Sonsire has served as an Assistant Chemung County Attorney for the past two years where he prosecutes child abuse and neglect cases. Sonsire observed that “working directly on cases affecting children, our area’s most vulnerable population, has been an important lesson in how critical it is to have a legal system through which everyone has a voice.” “I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work in criminal and family law for nearly all of my legal career. It has allowed me to understand the how New York law impacts all litigants in Chemung County Court and will help me attempt to make sure justice is reached in the matters that come before the bench,” Sonsire said. “I have known Damian Sonsire for many, many years”, said Rebecca Walp, retired Chief Clerk for Chemung County Family Court. “Damian is extremely hardworking and goes the extra mile to prepare for court. He treats everyone in the system – litigants, attorneys, judges and clerks – with the utmost respect at all times. These are the types of traits that will make him an exceptional County Court Judge.” “I am very excited about this opportunity,” Sonsire said. “I am prepared to work as hard as I can to hopefully have the chance to serve Chemung County in a new way.”

Sonsire’s wife, Christina Sonsire, is a partner at the Ziff Law Firm in Elmira and represents the 7th District on the Chemung County Legislature. Together they have two daughters in elementary school. Sonsire will formally announce his candidacy for Chemung County Court Judge at 5:15 pm on January 7th at the in the Federal Building’s Courtroom located at 200 E. Church Street in Elmira. All media and the public are invited to attend.