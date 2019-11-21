Democratic debate highlights: Candidates discuss rights and U.S. role in the world

WASHINGTON POST | WETM – TV – The fifth Democratic debate has wrapped, with 10 candidates on stage in Atlanta: former vice president Joe Biden; Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii); Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); businessman Tom Steyer; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); and businessman Andrew Yang.

The evening ended with closing statements from Warren and Biden. Warren talked about gun violence, which wasn’t addressed tonight. On that issue, like so many others, Americans agree on what should happen and leaders know what to do, she said. The reason action isn’t taken, Warren said, is corruption. The government works “better for big drug companies than it does for people trying to fill a prescription,” she said. Then she touted her anti-corruption plan and her willingness to advocate for major systemic change.

Biden followed by bringing up Obama, this time in the context of the corruption Warren referenced. “I hope we weren’t talking about Barack Obama and his spotless administration,” he said. He ended with his usual “pick-your-head-up,” optimistic refrain.

“It’s time to remember who you are. Get up. Let’s take back this country and lead the world again,” Biden said, before raising his voice for his conclusion. “It’s within our power to do, get up and take it back.”

“Let me say a word about myself,” Sanders said, “unusual as it may seem.”

The personal anecdote he offered embodies a distinct shift in tone for Sanders, who has long had a reputation for stubbornly delivering uncompromising stump speeches about economic inequality. But in recent weeks — and especially since his Oct. 1 heart attack — Sanders has relaxed.

In campaign stops with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and again during the debate, he has shared more details from his past and has even attempted a few jokes. Midway into the debate, as Biden recounted how North Korean leader Kim Jong Un compared him to a rabid dog, Sanders interjected, “Other than that, you like him.”

In his final remarks, Sanders brought up his father, an immigrant “who came to this country without a nickel in his pocket.”

“I have a sense of the immigrant experience,” Sanders said, adding that he’d stand up for undocumented immigrants.

He then told the story of when he was arrested as a college student and civil rights activist, saying he’s been “committed to the fight against all forms of discrimination.”

“I believe an administration that will look like America will end the divisiveness brought by Trump and bring us together,” he said.

After surviving much of the debate, Buttigieg faced some heat in the final 15 minutes.

Klobuchar said he talks a big game but lacks federal experience. “Washington experience is not the only experience that matters,” Buttigieg shot back.

Buttigieg also faced an attack from Gabbard, who claimed he wanted to send troops to fights cartels in Mexico. Both Buttigieg and Gabbard have served in the military.

“That is outlandish,” said Buttigieg, accusing her of taking him out of context. He then attacked Gabbard for her comments on Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, prompting gasps from the crowd.