ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM -TV) – An Elmira Heights man was indicted on weapons charges.

The Grand Jury of Chemung County indicted Luke J. Locovich of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

On October 19 2019, Locovich possessed a Glock 19 Gen 5 9 mm Luger pistol, and ammunition for that firearm.

He also had on his person an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle which also housed ammunition.