Elmira Kiwanis Club accepting applications

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Kiwanis Club is accepting applications starting on November 1 for the 2020 Hometown Hero Banner Program.

The banners highlight our hometown heroes who have been a part of our armed services. They are displayed around our city to commemorate the sacrifices made by citizens.

Applications can be found on the Elmira Downtown Development website or the Elmira Kiwanis website. They have space for only 70 banners this round so it is important to get your order in a soon as possible if you wish to have a banner for the 2020 program.

Once the banner spaces are sold a waiting list will begin for the 2021 campaign.

You are encouraged to submit your application.

