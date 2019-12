(WETM - TV) - Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the 2020 State of the State Address will be held in the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany on January 8 at 1:30 PM. New Yorkers wishing to attend should visit the Governor's homepage to register between December 20th at 12:00 PM and December 30th at 5:00 PM.

Seating is limited and tickets are non-transferable. In the event that the number of requests exceeds available seating, attendees will be selected by lottery. Guests will be notified of their selection via email.