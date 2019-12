ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Two Elmira men were indicted on a Grand Larceny charge.

According to the State of New York County Court, Eric K. Myers and Justin R. Marshall were charged with Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.

On or about July 23, Both Myers and Marshall were acting in concert with another, stole property from Heritage Park, the value of which exceeded $10,000.00.