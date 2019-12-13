Elmira PD arrest man on Welfare Fraud

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – Elmira Police Department arrested a man on Welfare Fraud.

On December 12th, 2018, 37-year-old Sharell Brooks of Elmira, NY was arrested on a warrant for Welfare Fraud 3rd Degree, Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, and Offering a False Instrument for Filing 1st Degree.

From July 2017 to February 2019, Sharell Brooks submitted false documents to the Chemung County Department of Social Services. These documents were submitted for the purpose of establishing and maintaining his eligibility for public assistance. These benefits included, food stamps.

The Welfare Fraud Investigation Unit Conducted an investigation into the submitted documents and claims. Credible evidence of fraud was established. Based on this fraud, Sharell Brooks received more than $6,712.00 in food stamps assistance he was not entitled to. Based on this fraud, charges were filed against Sharell Brooks.

Welfare Fraud 3rd and Grand Larceny 3rd are class D felonies and Offering a False Instrument for Filing 1st Degree is a class E felony.