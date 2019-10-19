Elmira Walk to End Alzheimer’s Brings In Over $57K

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – More than 570 participants joined the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Eldridge Park this morning and raised over $57,000 to fund dementia care, support and research programs.

“We couldn’t have done it without our volunteers and generous supporters,” said Kevin Deihl, director of business operations at Visiting Angels and chair of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s volunteer planning committee. “We would like to thank all of them for their incredible efforts in helping us make the 2019 Southern Tier Walk to End Alzheimer’s a success,” said Diehl.

Top fundraiser Rose Carnegie of Pine City participated in the Walk in memory of her husband Bill who died of Alzheimer’s in 2010 and raised almost $9,000. “As I cared for my husband for 13 years and watched his mental abilities decline, I wanted to make sure we find a cure so our children and our grandchildren don’t have to face the disease that robbed them of their father and grandfather,” Carnegie said.

Jaya Shashidhar of Corning walked in honor of her father-in-law and her mother. “Dementia is affecting our parents. I felt I needed to do something about it and support the research for a cure,” said Shashidhar.

Gail Valentino of Dansville walked in honor of her mother Jackie who died of Alzheimer’s in 2017. “Caring for my mom and watching her steady decline has been THE most difficult thing I have ever had to do,” said Valentino. This was her fifth Walk to End Alzheimer’s and she raised more than $1,800.

Staff and residents from Bethany Village Horseaheads raised $5,900. The Walk team from Painted Post Brookdale Senior Living raised $2,300.

The event brought together individuals who live with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, their care partners and friends, and families that lost their loved ones to dementia. Participants spotlighted the disease that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed and raised funds to advance dementia research.

The Southern Tier Walk was sponsored by National Presenting Sponsor Edward Jones, presenting sponsor Wegmans, and Arnot Health, Bethany Village, Episcopal SeniorLife Communities, Guthies, Hilliard, St. Ann’s Community, St. John’s and Visiting Angels

The fundraising for this event continues until December 31, 2019.

More than 400,000 individuals live with Alzheimer’s or another dementia and more than one million family members provide unpaid care to their loved ones in New York State.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’sis the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk. Now, the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. It is the largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer’s research. The Association’s mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Its vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association Rochester & Finger Lakes Region serves a nine-county region, including Chemung, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne and Yates counties.

Visit alz.org/rochesterny or call 24/7 Helpline 1-800-272-3900.